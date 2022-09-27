Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after buying an additional 963,894 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.44. 313,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741,504. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

