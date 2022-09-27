Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. 686,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

