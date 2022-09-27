Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.