Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. 26,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,633. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

