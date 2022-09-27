Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. 26,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,633. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
