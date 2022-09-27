MKM Partners Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $512.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.92.

NASDAQ COST opened at $480.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.97. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 124.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

