Modiv Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Modiv Price Performance

Modiv stock remained flat at $15.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,996. Modiv has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Modiv

Several research firms recently commented on MDV. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers International Group initiated coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

