Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.0513 on Major Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $28,884.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.37 or 0.99997688 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00063356 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

