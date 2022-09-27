Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 493.5% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Monarch Mining Trading Down 7.8 %

OTCMKTS:GBARF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.09. 16,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,699. Monarch Mining has a 12-month low of 0.08 and a 12-month high of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

