Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 272,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.