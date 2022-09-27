Moonfarm Finance (MFO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,936.00

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonfarm Finance has a market capitalization of $39,869.22 and $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonfarm Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013413 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,603 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Trading
