Morgan Stanley Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $335.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $388.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.76.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

