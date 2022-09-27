Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $78.84. 295,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

