Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Movado Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MOV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,146. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $638.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.16. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Stories

