MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.35

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.35 and last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 51152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

