MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,562. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

