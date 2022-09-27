MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 334.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. 504,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

