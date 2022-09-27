MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,962. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.