MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,573 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.08. 18,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,322. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

