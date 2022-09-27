MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,524 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.40. 2,062,362 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

