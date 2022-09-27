MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

