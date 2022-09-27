Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 81,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,890. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.