Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up to $16.52

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $17.27. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 954 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,553 shares of company stock worth $876,712. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.