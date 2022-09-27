Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.99. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 1,340 shares.

NVTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,039,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

