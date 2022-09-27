NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.51.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

