Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Neoen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Neoen Price Performance

Shares of NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. Neoen has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

