NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.93. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 838,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.