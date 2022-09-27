New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYMTZ stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTZ)
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.