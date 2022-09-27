Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Newcore Gold Price Performance
NCAUF stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 46,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Newcore Gold has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.56.
About Newcore Gold
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcore Gold (NCAUF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.