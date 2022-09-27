Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

NCAUF stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 46,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Newcore Gold has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.56.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

