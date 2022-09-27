Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Newmark Property REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Newmark Property REIT Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.