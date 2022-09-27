News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Gap Up to $15.04

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.76. News shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 15,775 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of News by 1.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.