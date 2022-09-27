News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Gap Up to $15.04

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.76. News shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 15,775 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
News Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.
News Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.
Insider Activity at News
In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On News
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of News by 1.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWSA)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.