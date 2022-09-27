Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) Announces GBX 4.50 Dividend

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 790 ($9.55). The stock had a trading volume of 102,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £777.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 924.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,075.59. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 768.72 ($9.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,476 ($17.83).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

