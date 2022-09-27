NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 103,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 191,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 123.55% and a negative net margin of 181.65%. On average, analysts predict that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

