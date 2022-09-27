Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 273399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,852,421.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,201. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKLA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nikola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 71,111 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Nikola by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nikola by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

