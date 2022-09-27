North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 2,458 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 101,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,311. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.18 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

