North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.30% of Boot Barn worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,567,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.62 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

