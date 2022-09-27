North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,255 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,691,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,920,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 1,451,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 9,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

