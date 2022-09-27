North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,677,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after buying an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.