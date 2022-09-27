North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.12. 3,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

