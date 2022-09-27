North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 107.9% in the second quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,037.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 334,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,083. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.62 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average of $205.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.