North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,840 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,729. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.81%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

