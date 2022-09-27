North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 93,950 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,950 shares during the period. Luminar Technologies comprises 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.41% of Luminar Technologies worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 89,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,187. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

