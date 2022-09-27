North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,673,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,154. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.