Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.72.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1,046.87%. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

