Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. 13,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,491. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

