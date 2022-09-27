Notis McConarty Edward Acquires 1,485 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 126,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,849. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

