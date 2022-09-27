Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Paychex were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.38. 33,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,714. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

