Notis McConarty Edward Has $1.70 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after buying an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.16. 27,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,377. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

