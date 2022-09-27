Notis McConarty Edward Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. 98,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

