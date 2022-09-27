Notis McConarty Edward Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.