Notis McConarty Edward Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,505,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 158,467 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,349. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average is $116.73.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

